Mumbai’s air quality turns ‘very poor’ as AQI surpasses 322; Delhi records cleanest air in 10 years

The Delhi government is using its Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), equipped with artificial intelligence-enabled systems, CCTV surveillance and air quality monitoring, to track pollution sources and assess the implementation of mitigation measures, the statement said.

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New Delhi: In a concerning development, the air quality of Mumbai has deteriorated significantly, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 322, placing it in the ‘very poor’ category. As a result, residents have been experiencing several health-related problems. Delhi, on the other hand, recorded an AQI of 176, falling in the ‘moderate’ category.

Strict measures taken to curb pollution have reportedly helped Delhi achieve its best air quality level on October 24 in the past ten years.

Mumbai Air Pollution: Key details

According to air quality monitoring data, the major factors contributing to pollution in Mumbai include dust from construction activities

Low wind speeds, garbage burning, and smoke from stubble burning in neighbouring areas are also the factors.

The dense haze covering the city has led to an increase in complaints of headaches, sore throats and eye irritation.

Doctors have advised children and the elderly to avoid stepping outdoors unless absolutely necessary.

In view of the deteriorating situation, the Bombay High Court has termed the situation an emergency and directed authorities to intensify action against activities contributing to pollution.

Delhi Air Quality: Key details:

Delhi presented a contrasting picture.

The national capital recorded an AQI of 176, which falls in the ‘moderate’ category.

This marks a significant improvement compared with previous years, when pollution levels typically began rising around this time with the onset of winter.

Officials have attributed the improvement in air quality to sustained, ‘war-footing’ efforts.

These include regular road cleaning, the removal of construction and municipal waste, and large-scale water sprinkling on roads and dust-prone areas.

Delhi recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 191 on Saturday, the lowest for October 24 in a decade, excluding the Covid period, the Delhi government said, attributing the improvement to sustained pollution control measures.

According to a statement issued by the Environment Department, the AQI stood at 306 on October 24 in 2024 and 275 on the corresponding date in 2025, before declining to 191 this year.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the improvement reflected the government’s efforts to tackle pollution through enforcement, monitoring and public participation.

An AQI of 191 falls in the ‘moderate’ category.

The government said nearly 9,883 vehicle challans were issued in the last 24 hours as part of its anti-pollution drive. During the same period, 2,810 km of roads were mechanically swept and 1,075 km covered through water sprinkling to control dust.

Authorities also removed 12,702 metric tonnes of waste, lifted 2,223 metric tonnes of construction and demolition waste, inspected 160 construction and demolition sites or plots, and collected 168 metric tonnes of road dust, the statement said.