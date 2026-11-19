Good News for Delhi Residents: AQI drops below 300; Check air quality in Anand Vihar, IGI airport, Bawana and other places

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said pollution-control efforts have yielded positive results, and the government has targeted 10-15 per cent pollution cut every year.

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Delhi Pollution Update

New Delhi: What can be termed a major relief for the residents of Delhi-NCR, the Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city remained below 300 on Thursday. This indicates a steady improvement in the city’s air quality. Delhi’s AQI has remained below the 300 mark for the past several days, bringing much-needed relief to residents.

The AQI was also recorded below 300 on Wednesday.

It is important to note that for a prolonged period, residents of Delhi had been forced to breathe heavily polluted air, with little to no improvement in air quality. The recent improvement in AQI levels has therefore come as a welcome relief.

Location AQI Category Anand Vihar 265 Poor Ashok Vihar 274 Poor Bawana, Delhi 320 Very Poor Chandni Chowk, Delhi 340 Very Poor IGI Airport 280 Poor Noida, Sector 62 126 Moderate Indirapuram, Ghaziabad 219 Poor Hapur 119 Moderate Gurugram, Sector 51 271 Poor

The AQI had even crossed the 500 and 600 marks on several occasions, causing significant difficulties for residents, particularly children, the elderly and people suffering from health conditions. However, the recent decline in AQI levels has brought much-needed relief.

Administration Taking Several Measures to Improve Air Quality

The administration is also undertaking various initiatives to improve air quality. Encouragingly, these efforts appear to be yielding positive results, with Delhi’s air quality showing consistent signs of improvement.

Although air quality is improving, residents are still being advised to take necessary precautions to avoid any potential health problems in the coming days.

Meanwhile, following the improvement in Delhi’s air quality, restrictions imposed under GRAP Stage 3 have been lifted to allow various activities to resume without disruption. However, restrictions under GRAP Stages 1 and 2 will remain in force.

Air pollution: Delhi authorities challan 25,000 polluting vehicles

Delhi authorities fined over 25,000 vehicles without valid PUC certificates, turned back 30,742 non-BS VI vehicles at the city’s borders, and challaned 2,817 vehicles, fining them Rs 5.42 crore, in the first half of this month. In a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday, officers shared data on enforcement action taken amid the rise in winter pollution.

From January to November 16, 41,659 old polluting vehicles were seized, and 64,800 were scrapped. Automatic number plate recognition cameras identified 7,055 old vehicles complying with BS-III standards or below over the last 12 months, the chief minister’s office said in a statement.

Gupta was informed that 25,610 vehicles were challaned between November 1 and 17 for not having valid pollution under control (PUC) certificates. In all, authorities inspected 1,81,548 non-Delhi vehicles below BS-VI standards, excluding CNG and electric vehicles and turned back 30,742, challaned 2,817, and seized 189 vehicles.

The offending vehicles were collectively fined Rs 5.42 crore.

The police said checking every vehicle could lead to traffic congestion, while monitoring vehicles entering through smaller routes at night is difficult. The chief minister directed increased surveillance at entry points and better use of technology to prevent non-compliant vehicles in the city.