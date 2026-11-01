Delhi air quality records in poor quality, CAQM orders 50 percent WFH for national capital offices

Vehicles violating the entry restrictions will be identified through ANPR cameras installed at Delhi's entry points and other key locations. E-challans will be generated against non-compliant vehicles, while the traffic police will take action, including impounding vehicles, as per rules. Dedicated teams will also conduct physical inspections.

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New Delhi: Delhi’s air quality was recorded in the ‘poor’ category on Sunday morning, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 222 at 9 am, according to the Sameer app. Of the 54 monitoring stations, 31 recorded ‘poor’ air quality, while three were in the ‘very poor’ category. Jahangirpuri recorded the highest AQI at 345, followed by Punjabi Bagh at 317.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 18 degrees Celsius on Sunday, which was 1.9 notches below the season’s average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather department has predicted mainly clear sky for the day, with maximum temperature expected to reach 29 degrees Celsius.

Relative humidity was recorded at 98 per cent at 8.30 am.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

Delhi announces winter pollution curbs; older outside vehicles barred, construction restricted

Government and private offices in Delhi and six NCR districts will have to operate with only 50 per cent of their staff attending physically from November 5 to 20, with the remaining employees working from home.

The restrictions will apply to Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad and Sonipat in Haryana, and Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida) in Uttar Pradesh. Industrial establishments and essential services where work-from-home arrangements are not feasible have been exempted.

Delhi will impose a series of sweeping restrictions from November 1 to combat winter air pollution, including barring older vehicles registered outside the city, suspending most outdoor construction activities, doubling parking fees and limiting physical attendance in government and private offices to 50 per cent.

The restrictions, which will remain in force for varying periods between November 1 and February 28, will be backed by special enforcement teams, automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras and an AI-enabled Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), according to a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

Under the new measures, vehicles registered outside Delhi that comply with BS-IV or older emission standards will be prohibited from operating in the city from November 1 to January 31.

CNG and electric vehicles, ambulances, fire tenders, police vehicles and other notified exempt vehicles will be allowed to ply.

All dust-generating demolition and outdoor civil construction activities will also remain prohibited from November 1 to January 31, except for specified essential public infrastructure projects subject to prescribed conditions. Indoor finishing, plumbing and electrical work may continue provided dust-control standards are followed.

In addition, a complete ban on construction and demolition activities, barring specified exemptions, will be imposed between December 10 and January 20.

The government has also directed that parking fees at authorised parking lots across Delhi be doubled from November 1 to February 28. Parking facilities owned and managed by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation will, however, be exempt from the hike.

Government and private offices will be required to limit physical attendance to 50 per cent from November 1 to January 31, with the remaining employees working from home. Essential and emergency services will be exempted as per prescribed norms.