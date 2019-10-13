New Delhi: The air quality index of Delhi deteriorated further and reached the 245 mark on Sunday, stated a report. The major cause of the air pollution was from the smoke emanating from neighbouring states as a result of crop residue burning, noted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday.

“It has been widely reported that the smoke coming to Delhi is due to the burning of stubble in Karnal, Haryana,” Kejriwal was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

Thus the national capital city’s AQI on Sunday stood at 245 under the poor category. Note that an AQI between 0 and 50 falls under the ‘good’ category, between 51 and 100 is considered ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 is recorded to be ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor”, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

The Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research had also estimated that the smoke from stubble burning will make up six per cent of Delhi’s pollution by October 15. Meanwhile, on Friday, a 10-member task force on the Graded Response Action Plan discussed on stubble burning incidents reported from Punjab and Haryana and its likely impact on Delhi-NCR’s air quality.

With the monsoon withdrawal, the winds are calm and this leads to low dispersion of pollutants, mentioned V K Soni, a senior scientist at the India Meteorological Department, during the meeting.

Though stubble burning is banned in Punjab and Haryana, farmers continue to defy the ban amid a lack of financial incentives.

Starting October 15, stricter measures to fight air pollution will come into force in Delhi and its neighbourhood as part of the Graded Response Action Plan, which was first implemented in Delhi-NCR in 2017.

These measures include a ban on diesel generator sets, closure of brick kilns, stopping the entry of trucks in Delhi and construction activities, and introduction of the odd-even car rationing scheme.

