New Delhi: Delhiites woke up to another hazy morning on Wednesday as the Air Quality Index in the national capital remained in the 'very poor' category. Although there has been a slight improvement, the AQI was recorded at 313 in Anand Vihar, 305 in RK Puram, 325 in Mundka and 309 in Patparganj; all four in 'very poor' category.

Notably, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is set to launch the 'Green Delhi' mobile application on Thursday to help people bring pollution-causing activities to the government's eyes.

On the other hand, the air quality oscillated between 'poor' to 'very poor' category in the nearby parts of Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon and Faridabad in the National Capital Region (Delhi NCR).

As a possible health impact, the CPCB states, an AQI in the “very poor” category can lead to respiratory illness on prolonged exposure, while “poor” air can cause breathing discomfort to most people on prolonged exposure, said ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava.

The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has also been implemented in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) from October 15 to check air pollution, which spikes around this time of the year.

He stressed that studies have found “virus particles remain suspended with PM 2.5 particulate matter, but they are not active viruses”.

“There have been studies in Europe and the US, where they have looked at polluted areas and compared mortality during lockdown and correlation with pollution… they found that pollution is clearly contributing to mortality in COVID-19 and that’s well established by these studies,” Bhargava said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Every winter, the air quality in north India, including in Delhi, dips to a dangerous low. Experts have warned that high levels of air pollution can aggravate the COVID-19 pandemic.