Delhi air quality update: AQI sees slight deterioration, national capital records coldest morning of season

Delhi's air quality deteriorated slightly on Wednesday to an AQI of 232 in the 'poor' category, while the capital recorded its coldest morning of the season at 11 degrees Celsius, with Uttam Nagar logging the worst air at 385.

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Delhi pollution (Image: PTI/File)

Delhi air quality update: Delhi’s air quality deteriorated slightly on Wednesday, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) settling at 232 in the ‘poor’ category, around 30 points higher than Tuesday’s reading of 204 with PM2.5 emerging as the dominant pollutant. Simultaneously, the national capital experienced its coldest morning of the season so far, as the minimum temperature dropped to 11 degrees Celsius. Among 58 monitoring stations, Uttam Nagar recorded the worst air quality at an AQI of 385

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

Vehicular emissions contribute to Delhi’s PM2.5 pollution

Vehicular emissions contributed up to 25.5 per cent of Delhi’s PM2.5 pollution on Wednesday, according to the Air Quality Early Warning System’s source apportionment estimates, a report by PTI news agency said.

Biomass burning, including stubble burning and the use of domestic solid biofuels such as wood and dung cakes, contributed 24 per cent, followed by secondary organic aerosols at 20.5 per cent and waste burning at 12 per cent.

Delhi’s air quality likely to remain ‘poor’

The Air Quality Early Warning System forecast that Delhi’s air quality was likely to remain in the ‘poor’ category on Thursday before deteriorating to the ‘very poor’ category on Friday.

The system has also warned of unfavourable meteorological conditions for pollutant dispersion over the next two days, which could contribute to a further deterioration in air quality.

The predicted maximum mixing depth over Delhi is around 1,450 metres on Wednesday, 1,100 metres on Thursday and 1,000 metres on Friday. Mixing depth refers to the height up to which pollutants can disperse and mix in the atmosphere. A lower mixing depth restricts their vertical movement, causing pollutants to accumulate closer to the ground.

Delhi ventilation index

The ventilation index, which indicates the atmosphere’s capacity to disperse pollutants, is forecast to decline from 6,000 square metres per second on Wednesday to 5,000 square metres per second on Thursday and 1,000 square metres per second on Friday.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast a minimum temperature of 12 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 25 degrees Celsius for Thursday, with shallow fog likely during the morning hours.

(With inputs from agencies)