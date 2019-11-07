New Delhi: After a brief respite from the spiralling pollution in Delhi-NCR, the air quality dipped on Wednesday night resulting in increased invisibility on Thursday morning.

The overall Air Quality Index stood at 283 by 8.30 am.

Punjab: Stubble burning continues, visuals from Talwara village in Ludhiana district pic.twitter.com/I8gahpQ94n — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2019

Data from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee and the Central Pollution Control Board revealed that levels of PM 2.5 — particulate matter less than 2.5 microns in diameter that lodge deep in the lungs — have climbed to very unhealthy levels in most parts of the Delhi and the NCR.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court criticised both central and state governments for not doing enough to limit pollution and the burning of crop stubble in Punjab and Haryana, a factor contributing to Delhi’s plight.

Schools in New Delhi reopened on Wednesday after a two-day extended closure following Diwali vacation.

According to SAFAR, the share of stubble burning in Delhi air is going down. It was 9% on Tuesday, 3% on Wednesday and was projected to be 2% on Thursday. Experts said that an approaching western disturbance brought cleaner air to the region.

Air pollution may be strengthening cyclones in the Arabian Sea, climate scientists and experts have said while expressing concern that it could become a regular feature in the coming years if emissions are not controlled. According to a PTI report, scientists believe that air pollution, caused by human activities, may be strengthening cyclones in the Arabian Sea because air pollution weakens the forces that can otherwise prevent cyclones from forming.

(With Agency Inputs)