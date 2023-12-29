Delhi Airport Faces Scrutiny Over Aviation Difficulties Caused By Dense Fog; Details Here

Home

Delays and rerouting can lead to remarkable consequences for both passengers and airlines. They can lead to customer discomfort and annoyance, plus financial losses for airlines and potential harm to their reputation. Therefore, it's vital to pinpoint the causes leading to these interruptions and take the necessary action.

Delhi Airport Faces Scrutiny Over Aviation Difficulties Caused By Dense Fog

New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is launching a probe into the delays and diversions that happened recently at Delhi Airport due to heavy fog. With Delhi battling inclement weather conditions, flight services have taken a serious hit. A key point of focus for the investigation is whether adequately equipped aeroplanes were used and crews with enough training to navigate through low-visibility circumstances were deployed, as per a report by news agency IANS.

Continuous Delays And Rerouting At Delhi Airport

Several aspects will be examined meticulously in DGCA’s investigation, such as how air traffic control and airlines communicated, the decision-making process about flight operations during fog, and how safety measures were implemented. The objective is to spot any loopholes or inadequacies in the current procedures and suggest required enhancements.

Purpose Behind Investigation

The investigation’s outcomes will be pivotal in improving the safety and efficacy of airline operations in adverse weather conditions. It will offer valuable insights for formulating more effective strategies for airlines to handle similar situations. Moreover, the inquiry would bolster passenger confidence in the reliability and effectiveness of airline services.

To sum it up, DGCA’s probe into the recent hindrances at Delhi Airport due to dense fog is a significant move towards assuring the safety and smooth running of aviation operations. By discerning the reasons behind these mechanics and suggesting improvements, DGCA aims to evade such incidents in the future, enhancing the overall experience for both passengers and airlines.

“Data is being verified from airlines and air traffic control (ATC) to check if the flights were diverted due to captains not being trained for low-visibility operations,” said the sources.

Delhi Airport currently has only one CAT III-equipped runway designed for operations in low visibility. The second runway, 28/10, is undergoing re-carpeting, affecting its usability. Once the re-carpeting process is completed, the DGCA will inspect the runway for recertification as a CAT III B-compliant runway.

Between December 25, 12 AM and December 28, 6 AM, a total of 58 flights, predominantly operated by domestic carriers, experienced diversions due to low visibility, as per airport sources.

The majority of these flights faced cancellations as pilots lacked the necessary training to operate in challenging low-visibility conditions. Specifically, IndiGo witnessed 13 diversions: Air India 10, SpiceJet 10, Vistara 5, Akasa Air 3, and Alliance Air 2 at Delhi Airport during this period.

“As per the regulator, the fog period is defined from 10th December to 10th February. The FOG window for CAT3 operations is defined from 9 PM to 10 AM. On Wednesday, weather dropped below minima after 1930, leading to diversions. Out of 10 diversion flights from 25th to 28th, one was a ferry flight and one (SG 204 BLR-Del) had Cat 3 pilots,” said the SpiceJet spokesperson

What Does India Meteorological Department Say

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that dense to very dense fog in many parts is likely to continue over Northwest India during the next two days and gradually improve thereafter.

“Dense to very dense fog conditions are very likely to continue during night and morning hours in many parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and some parts of Uttar Pradesh till Saturday (December 30) morning and in some parts for the subsequent three days,” said the IMD.

(With inputs from agencies)

(With inputs from agencies)