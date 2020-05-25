New Delhi: With the first departure at 4:45 AM on Monday, domestic flight operations resumed at Terminal-3 of Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International airport after two long months of shutdown due to the deadly coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - Domestic Flights Resume After Two Months; India's COVID-19 Tally Crosses 1.31 Lakh Mark | LIVE

Long queues of masked people were seen at the airport as they waited to be screened for COVID-19 symptoms. The first arrival at the airport will be from Ahmedabad, Gujarat at 7:45 AM. Food retail outlets opened and flight attendants arrived fully geared for flights starting from today.

"We are a little worried but work comes first. We will get PPE kits from the airline," said Amandeep Kaur, a flight attendant at the Delhi IGI airport.

Notably, the Delhi government directed all private hospitals and nursing homes to reserve 20 per cent of their total capacity for COVID-19 patients as more people arrive to the city amid rising cases.

The airport officials, however, clarified that asymptomatic passengers coming to Delhi through such flights will not be kept at paid quarantine or state-run centres.

In its guidelines, the Delhi government said that all passengers will go through thermal screening at the entry as well as exit point of the airport and those found symptomatic will be isolated and taken to the nearest health facility and will be assessed for clinical severity at the health facility.

Meanwhile, passengers who do not show any symptoms have also been advised to self-monitor their health for 14 days.

While flights began servicing from the national capital, states including West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh announced that they will not be allowing domestic travellers into the state. Meanwhile, Mumbai, Chennai and Hyderabad airport will permit emergency flights and few others at a reduced number of domestic services only.