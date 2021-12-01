New Delhi: With the threat of the ‘highly transmissible’ Omicron COVID variant looming large across the globe, a set of fresh travel guidelines issued by the Indian government for international travellers began on Wednesday. Hours after the new rules kicked in, the Delhi airport took to Twitter and wrote that the operations for international arrivals from “at-risk” countries are running smoothly so far. It added that a total of 1,013 passengers have completed their arrival formalities, including taking RT-PCR tests. Three flights were from London, and one was from Amsterdam, according to an airport official.Also Read - Anand Mahindra Shares Poster of Italian Movie Titled ‘Omicron’ Amid New Covid Variant Fears

Putting out two tweets, the airport authority wrote, “Operations for International arrivals are running smooth after the implementation of the New guidelines laid down by @MoHFW_INDIA.” It further added, “Total 1013 passengers from 4 ‘at risk’ flights, successfully completed arrival formalities due to availability of Rapid PCR Test along with RTPCR test. 792 passengers decided to take Rapid PCR Test and 221 passengers opted for RT-PCR Test.” Also Read - Omicron Scare: 7-Day Institutional Quarantine Mandatory For Flyers Coming From 'At-Risk' Nations in Maharashtra

First detected in South Africa’s Botswana and later termed a ‘variant of concern’ by the World Health Organisation (WHO), confirmed cases of Omicron variant have been found in over 14 countries to date and spreading rapidly across the globe. So far, at least 70 countries and territories have imposed travel restrictions from several African nations following the discovery of the variant. However, the Government of India has not imposed any travel bans, but it has issued a revised set of guidelines for international travellers.

While no cases of Omicron have been reported so far in India, the Union health ministry has asked states and Union Territories to ensure RT-PCR tests for travellers coming from ‘at-risk’ countries on the first day of arrival and retesting on the eighth day. The ministry, on Tuesday, also advised international passengers from ‘at-risk’ countries to prepare to wait at the airports till the report of the RT-PCR test has come and not book connecting flights beforehand.

As per the latest guidelines, all international travellers arriving in India from “high-risk nations” will be required to fill a self-declaration form (SDF) and share a copy of their negative RT-PCR test reports with the airlines before boarding the aircraft. The list of countries deemed “at-risk” for now includes the United Kingdom, all 44 countries in Europe, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Israel.

Delhi airport is operated by DIAL (Delhi International Airport Ltd). Civil Aviation Secretary Rajiv Bansal on Tuesday “reviewed the preparedness along with officials of #DIAL, #DelhiGovt, @DelhiPolice, @CISFHQs, #APHO, #Immigration, #Airlines & #DelhiGovt,” according to a tweet by the Delhi airport.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday, Air India said that in view of updated arrival requirements for passengers arriving from countries at risk into Delhi, passengers may not be able to connect onto the domestic leg of their onward travel. “To facilitate such passengers we are providing a free change of booking to subsequent domestic flights,” the airline said.