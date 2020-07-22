Delhi Airport Quarantine Guidelines: In the wake of e rising cases of coronavirus, the Delhi airport on Tuesday issued fresh set of quarantine guidelines for passengers and made institutional quarantine mandatory for international passengers followed by home isolation. Also Read - 'Zero Physical Contact': Radhika Madan Explains New Airport Rules Amid COVID-19 Phase as She Reaches Home in Delhi

These guidelines are meant for passengers who are either arriving by international flights or domestic flights at the Delhi airport. Also Read - Delhi Airport Gears up as Domestic Flights Resume Today; No Quarantine For Asymptomatic Passengers

Guidelines for international passengers Also Read - Ahead of Resumption of Flights, IGI Airport Launches Mobile App to Ensure Contact-less Service From Monday

1) Passengers who are arriving by international flight at Delhi Airport have to undergo 7 days institutional quarantine at their own cost, followed by 7 days of home isolation.

2) Suppose, passengers are planning to stay on in Delhi NCR, they will have to undergo the mandatory health screening which includes a primary screening by Airport Health Officials (APHO). The process includes thermal temperature screening by discreetly mounted, highly accurate, mass screening cameras.

3) They also need to undergo a secondary screening at the Delhi Government post after which tey will proceed to the approved quarantine location.

4) In case, some passengers need exemption, they have to fill an exemption form and discuss their case with Government officials inside the terminal on arrival.

5) Passengers of certain categories will be considered for exemption. They include pregnant women, passengers suffering from serious illness and parents accompanied by children below 10 years.

Guidelines for domestic passengers

1) Domestic passengers arriving at Delhi airport need to undergo mandatory thermal screening, which is done after baggage reclaim as you head towards the exit gates.

2) Soon after arrival, only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to exit the airport and then will go for home quarantine for 7 days.

3) Transit passengers who have further flights need to go through the domestic flight transfer area to go through mandatory temperature check.