New Delhi: The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) on Thursday launched a "pocket-friendly" doorstep delivery service for excess baggage of passengers travelling through Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA). According to the reports the "Avaan Excess" programme will deliver excess baggage of domestic and international passengers at their doorstep anywhere in the country at an affordable rate.

"In these pandemic times, safe, convenient and stress-free travel along with heavy luggage is a real challenge for flyers. Our excess baggage delivery service will not only help travellers in flying stress-free but also save them from standing in baggage check-in and pick-up queues at the airports. All they have to do is book their baggage at an affordable price and fly hassle-free," said Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO of DIAL to Hindustan Times.

This service will be available for both domestic and international passengers. The airport operator said Avaan Excess would deliver the baggage within 72 hours by air and four-seven days by road. The booked baggage will be insured by the concessionaire as well.

According to the reports, the rate will be fixed per kg, with Rs 101 to be charged up to 7 kg for road travel and Rs 67 per kg for up to 15 kg. For air, the rate will be Rs 236 per kg up to 7kg and it will drop down to Rs 183 per kg for up to 15 kg.

The service will be helpful for senior citizen or those shifting from one place to another, who may be travelling with a lot of luggage, said officials from the Delhi airport.