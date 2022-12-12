Delhi Airport Releases 4-Point Action Plan for Decongestion. Deets Here

Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday made a surprise visit to Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport Terminal 3 to take stock of the situation

Delhi Airport Releases 4-Point Action Plan for Decongestion. Deets Here

New Delhi: Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday made a surprise visit to Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport Terminal 3 to take stock of the situation after flyers complained of long lines, excessive waiting period, overcrowding, and general mismanagement at the terminal. They have taken to social media to complain of the lack of staff to process the passengers.

This is the second time in a week’s time that Scindia has held deliberations with officials on airport management. To recall, on Wednesday Scindia held a detailed discussion with heads of all major Indian airports, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), and immigration officials on capacities deployed.

Hours after Scindia’s visit, DIAL action plan for decongestion:

Entry:

Traffic marshals have been posted at the departure forecourt to avoid vehicular congestion

There were 16 entry gates at T3 (14 for passengers + 2 for crew). Two additional gates have been opened up. Now total gates = 18 (16 for passengers + 2 for crew).

Awareness posters at the entry gate for pax to be ready with boarding cards beforehand to save time during check

Dedicated resources deployed at the entry gate to usher passengers.

Security:

– Additional X-ray machine has been installed in T3 Domestic

Additional manpower deployed in the ATRS area to help passengers for tray preparation & congestion management

Awareness posters/mobile announcements being undertaken to inform passengers about do’s and don’ts

Immigration:

Incoming international passengers are being encouraged to complete the Immigration Paper Landing Cards while onboard.

Manpower has been deployed at the disembarkation point to facilitate passengers who have not filled the papers onboard for speedy completion before they reach the immigration counter.

A thorough ground inspection was carried out today by the Minister, post which the following action plan was drawn up

Entry:

Digital display boards showing wait time at each entry gate + one least wait time board at the terminal checkpoint.

Command Center will monitor crowding at the gates real-time.

Crowd managers & usherers will guide travelers.

Airlines to be notified of the crowd numbers, so that check-in points can be made congestion-free

Real-time updates on wait time will be posted on social media.

Check-in points:

All airlines will keep their counters completely manned, especially during peak hours.

Security-check (T3 Domestic):

Additional ATRS (Automatic Tray Retrieval System) machines for baggage check will be deployed. Pre-Covid-19, we had 13

ATRS machines installed on the ground (11 for passengers + 2 for crew and specially abled). This number has been increased to 16 (10 ATRS + 6 conventional x-ray machines ) in the last few days. This will be increased further to 17 soon, and subsequently to 20.

Immigration:

An analysis of the manpower requirements at immigration counters will be undertaken immediately, and if need be, additional manpower will be deployed.

Additionally:

Flights during peak hours will be reduced between 5 am to 9 am. May also explore moving some flights to T1 & T2 or non-peak hours at T3.

Complaints have been pouring in for a week now. Journalist Shereen Bhan on Tuesday wrote, “Hey Delhi Airport, the situation at security check is an utter mess. A free for all with passengers fighting, lines being broken. Please have airline officials coordinate with security staff to prioritise boarding as per departure. Get airport officials on the ground.”