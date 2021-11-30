New Delhi: Amid growing concern over the mew Coronavirus variant ‘Omicron’, the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport has made all necessary arrangements keeping in mind the fresh guidelines and passenger convenience. A video doing rounds on social media platforms showed that chairs at the lounge area are socially distanced and kept in long rows.Also Read - 'Do Not Drop Guards, Ramp up Tests', Centre to States as Omicron Threat Looms

Besides, a rapid PCR test facility for Covid-19 has been set up at the airport to cater to passengers, especially those arriving from ‘at-risk’ nations where the Omicron variant has been detected. If reports are to be believed, the Delhi airpot has increased the number of seats at its existing testing facility from 1,000 to 1,400. Also Read - A, B And Rh+ Blood Groups Are More Prone to Covid-19: Research

“We are aware of the requirements of the new advisory and would be ready with all necessary arrangements on time keeping in mind the fresh guidelines and passenger convenience,” a GMR spokesperson said in a statement. GMR Group is the majority stakeholder in Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), which operates the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital. Also Read - Omicron Scare: Cambodia Bans Travellers From 10 African Countries. Details Here

“We have made similar arrangements earlier as well during previous waves of the pandemic. We will ensure adherence to COVID-19 protocol during the stay of passengers inside the terminal,” the spokesperson said.

Other major airports, including Hyderabad and Bengaluru, are also stepping up efforts to deal with the emerging situation in the wake of the emergence of the new coronavirus strain. A spokesperson for the Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL), which operates the Bengaluru airport, said it was “cautious about the situation” and mandatory procedures will be followed.

Fresh Travel Guidelines From Dec 1

From December 1, the government has made Covid testing mandatory for passengers from more than 14 at-risk nations, before they are allowed to leave. Besides, international flyers will have to submit their 14-day travel history and a negative RT-PCR report on Air Suvidha portal before the scheduled travel. India will mandatorily test all passengers coming from at-risk countries and 5% of all global flyers randomly post-arrival.

The Centre has also decided to review its plan to resume international flights in India. “Decision on the effective date of resumption of scheduled commercial international passenger service, to be reviewed, as per evolving global scenario,” a home ministry spokesperson wrote on Twitter.

No Case of Omicron in India as Yet

India has so far not reported any case of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed Parliament today, underlining that the government has taken measures to ensure that it does not reach the country.

The Centre has issued an advisory after looking at developments globally and is keeping a close watch on ports, he said, adding genome sequencing of suspected cases is being done.

“Omicron variant has been found in 14 countries now. It is being studied here although it has not been reported in India”, the minister said, stressing that there is a need to take all precautions, the minister said, “We have learnt a lot during the pandemic. We have resources and labs to check.