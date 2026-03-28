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Emergency at Delhi Airport: IndiGo flight reports suspected engine failure, staff on high alert

Emergency at Delhi Airport: IndiGo flight reports suspected engine failure, staff on high alert

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport was shutdown on Saturday (March 28) following an emergency landing of an IndiGo flight.

The flight reported a suspected engine failure.

Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport was shutdown on Saturday (March 28) following an emergency landing of an IndiGo flight from Vishakhapatnam. The flight reported a suspected engine failure.

Further details are awaited.

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