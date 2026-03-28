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Emergency at Delhi Airport: IndiGo flight reports suspected engine failure, staff on high alert

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport was shutdown on Saturday (March 28) following an emergency landing of an IndiGo flight.

Published date india.com Published: March 28, 2026 12:02 PM IST
email india.com By Hritika Mitra email india.com | Edited by Hritika Mitra email india.com
Emergency at Delhi Airport: IndiGo flight reports suspected engine failure, staff on high alert
The flight reported a suspected engine failure.

Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport was shutdown on Saturday (March 28) following an emergency landing of an IndiGo flight from Vishakhapatnam. The flight reported a suspected engine failure.

Further details are awaited.

About the Author

Hritika Mitra

Hritika Mitra

Hritika Mitra is a Senior Sub-Editor at India.com. In her four years-long career, she has covered events ranging from the Iran-Israel War, the 2024 US presidential election, and the Russia-Ukraine War ... Read More

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