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Emergency at Delhi Airport: IndiGo flight reports suspected engine failure, staff on high alert
Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport was shutdown on Saturday (March 28) following an emergency landing of an IndiGo flight.
Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport was shutdown on Saturday (March 28) following an emergency landing of an IndiGo flight from Vishakhapatnam. The flight reported a suspected engine failure.
Further details are awaited.
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