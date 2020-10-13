New Delhi: In good news for passengers, Delhi airport’s duty-free store has started a “click and collect” service that allows people to book products online and collect them from the store on the day of their travel. Also Read - Delhi Airport Terminal-2 to Resume Operations From October 1 With Nearly 100 Daily Flights

"Passengers wanting to avail this facility will first have to register themselves on DDFS website www.delhidutyfree.co.in. For online shopping of liquor they will have to accept a disclaimer that they are above 25 years of age," said the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) statement.

Here's how you can avail the service:

-Once a passenger is registered on the website, he/she can enter the travel and passport details.

-They can place their order well ahead of their scheduled travel by making an online payment in advance, for which they will be issued a receipt

-After that, they can collect their products from the DDFS store, on the day on travel after showing the receipt

The duty-free store at the Delhi airport is run by Delhi Duty-Free Services Pvt Ltd (DDFS), a joint venture of the DIAL, Aer Rianta International, and GMR Airports Limited.