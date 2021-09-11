New Delhi: One international and four domestic flights were diverted from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport as heavy rains lashed the city on Saturday morning. While domestic flights — two of SpiceJet and one each of IndiGo and Go First — were diverted to Jaipur, one international– Emirates flight from Dubai to Delhi — was diverted to Ahmedabad, said reports.Also Read - Gold Price Today, 11 September 2021: Yellow Metal Loses Sheen, Hovers Near ₹46,000 | Check Revised Rates

Full list of flights diverted from IGI airport Also Read - 'Like 9/11, Air India's Flight Will be Blown up', Security Beefed Up at Delhi's IGI Airport After Threat Call

SG-8130/CCU-DEL/0850HRS (Diverted to Jaipur)

EK-510/DXB-DEL/0835HRS (Diverted to Ahmedabad)

6E-5047/BOM-DEL/0835HRS (Diverted to Jaipur)

SG-125/BOM-DEL/0835HRS (Diverted to Jaipur)

G8-329/BOM-DEL/0820HRS (Diverted to Jaipur)

Following the continuous downpour, the forecourt of the Delhi airport was also waterlogged for a “short period”, its operator DIAL said. “Due to sudden heavy rain, for a short period, there was waterlogging at the forecourt. Our team was immediately aligned to look into it and the issue has been resolved,” it added. Operations have been back to normal since 9 am, the DIAL mentioned. Also Read - Delhi-London Air India Flight Delayed After Swarm of Ants Found in Business Class

Delhi | Four domestic flights and one international flight diverted from Delhi to Jaipur and Ahmedabad, due to heavy rainfall in the national capital, says Airport Official — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2021

Road traffic was also hit as waterlogging was reported from several parts of the city including Moti Bagh and RK Puram in south Delhi.

According to MeT officials, with the rain forecast for the weekend, Delhi could beat the record in September itself. In comparison to this year, Delhi received 576.5mm of rainfall in the 2020 monsoon season and 404.3mm in 2019.

“September 2021 turns out to be the rainiest after 2010. In 2010 Delhi recorded 332.9 mm rain. Until 08:30 hours today, September 11, Delhi witnessed 343 mm. More rains are expected during the next 2-3 days”, tweeted Mahesh Palawat, vice-president (meteorology and climate change), Skymet Weather Services, a private weather forecasting centre.

The annual rainfall received so far this year is 1,215.9 mm now, as opposed to a normal annual mark of 779mm from January to December.