New Delhi: Tipplers in the national capital can rejoice as the Delhi government has allowed the home delivery of Indian and foreign liquor through mobile app or online web portal. It must also be noted here that this does not mean liquor home delivery will be allowed via telephone calls. The Delhi government is yet to issue guidelines regarding the same. Also Read - Swiggy, Zomato Allowed to Make Home Delivery of Liquor in Odisha. Check Timings, Details

According to the Delhi Excise (Amendment) Rules, 2021 published on Monday, anyone who holds the L-13 license for alcohol trade will be able to deliver liquor to the doorstep of Delhi residents. Also Read - You Are Country's Economy: Man Showers Flower Petals on Tipplers Waiting in Line to Buy Alcohol

“The licensee shall make delivery of liquor at the residences only if order is received through mobile app or online web portal and no delivery shall be made to any hostel, office, and institution,” the notification read.

However, liquor stores in the capital city will not be immediately authorised to carry out home delivery of alcohol. Suppliers with the L-13 license need to first verify themselves on mobile apps and online portals.

List of Cities/States that Have Allowed Home Delivery of Liquor:

Delhi Chhattisgarh Pune (Maharashtra) Karnataka Punjab Kolkata (West Bengal) Odisha Jharkhand Kerala

The Supreme Court had observed last year that states must consider home delivery of spirits in order to avoid crowding at liquor stores. The COVID-19 lockdowns since last year have severely affected the country’s economy and several states have been looking at ways to keep the revenue flow running. Notably, the cumulative tax revenues recorded in the form of excise duty from alcohol supply was more than 15 per cent of the total tax revenues of states in FY19.