New Delhi: The coronavirus caseload in Delhi is on the rise yet again and with an increasing number of non-COVID patients being admitted in the emergency department of the AIIMS, hospital authorities on Wednesday suspended routine OPD admissions in general and private wards for two weeks. Also Read - Maharashtra: Pune Jounalist Succumbs to COVID-19 Due to Lack of Ambulance Care, Dy CM Ajit Pawar Orders Probe

However, admission of emergency and semi-emergency patients, as well as routine OPD services for patients seeking medical advice and counselling will continue, AIIMS Medical Superintendent, Dr D K Sharma, said. Also Read - You Might See me in Chennai Super Kings Camp in UAE Again: Suresh Raina

“In view of the need to optimise usage of available inpatient beds for hospitalisation of seriously ill emergency/semi-emergency patients, it has been decided to temporarily stop routine OPD admissions to general wards as well as private wards in AIIMS hospital and all centres with immediate effect for a period of two weeks which will be reviewed after that,” the circular issued by Delhi AIIMS read. Also Read - COVID-19 Aftermath: Australia Faces Recession For First Time in 30 Years

“Notwithstanding above, EHS (employees health scheme) patients will continue to be hospitalised as clinically warranted,” the circular stated.

“The decision has been taken in view of increased admissions of non-COVID serious patients through an emergency, particularly trauma emergency as the Trauma Centre has been converted into a dedicated COVID-19 facility. There has been an almost two-fold increase in emergency admissions,” Dr Sharma explained.

Notably, as on Wednesday morning, Delhi reported more than 2,300 cases in the span of 24 hours. This is the sharpest single-day spike in almost two months. The COVID count in the national capital had been spiralling down since July 4 when the city recorded a single-day high of 2,520 cases. However, it picked up the pace again towards the end of August.

The Delhi government has noted that the recent surge is under control. A number of fresh cases have also been reported due to the increased testing, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said.