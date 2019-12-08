New Delhi: At least 43 people were Sunday charred to death and many of them injured in a massive fire that broke out in a factory in Anaj Mandi at West Delhi’s Rani Jhansi Road area.

According to a report, the deceased are mostly labourers who were sleeping in the factory when the fire broke out between 4.30 AM and 5 AM today.

The exact cause of the fire is not yet known but the fire officials said it could be a short circuit.

Rehan, the owner of the building against whom a case has been registered under section 304 IPC, is currently absconding, Delhi Police DCP North Monika Bhardwaj told news agency ANI.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to mourn the loss of lives. “V v tragic news. Rescue operations going on. Firemen doing their best. Injured are being taken to hospitals,” he said.

Further, he has also ordered a magisterial inquiry into the matter while also announcing a compensation of Rs 10 lakhs each to the families of those dead and Rs 1 lakh each to those injured.

“I have ordered a magisterial inquiry into it. Compensation Rs 10 lakhs each to be given to families of those dead and Rs 1 lakh each to those injured. The expense of medical treatment of those injured to be borne by the govt,” he added.

Thirty-four people have been reported to be dead in LNJP hospital and nine in Lady Harding Hospital, an official figure from the two hospitals revealed. A total of 60 people have been rescued so far.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet, “The fire in Delhi’s Anaj Mandi on Rani Jhansi Road is extremely horrific. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. Wishing the injured a quick recovery. Authorities are providing all possible assistance at the site of the tragedy.”