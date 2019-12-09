New Delhi: Political blame game over the Anaj Mandi fire tragedy continued even after a day the unfortunate incident killed 43 people in the national capital. After Delhi Police arrested owner of the building Rehan and his manager, BJP’s Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari on Monday said the building owner was an Aam Aadmi Party worker.

“Rehan, owner of the floor (where a fire broke out yesterday in Delhi’s Anaj Mandi) is said to be an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) worker,” Manoj Tiwari said.

Manoj Tiwari, BJP: Rehan, owner of the floor (where a fire broke out yesterday in Delhi's Anaj Mandi) is said to be a Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) worker. #DelhiFire pic.twitter.com/hmDOZG8yWV — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2019

The statement from the BJP leader comes after Delhi Police on Sunday arrested Rehan, the owner of the building in which a fire broke out.

“Rehan and his manager Furkan have been arrested. The police are also interrogating brothers of Rehan — Shan and Imran. We are also looking for those who were running the factory. We are investigating the matter. From the information we have, more or less there is no possibility of more bodies being recovered,” DCP, North, Monika Bhardwaj was quoted as saying by ANI.

In another development to the Delhi fire incident, Tees Hazari court on Sunday has sent factory owner Rehan and manager Furkan to 14-day police custody for interrogation.

#UPDATE Delhi fire incident: Tees Hazari court has sent factory owner Rehan and manager Furkan to 14-day police custody for interrogation. https://t.co/4l3lrHPLfH — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2019

Earlier a case was under Section 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code against building owner Rehan and his manager registered.

After arresting the building owner, Delhi Police said that more people are likely to be arrested in connection with the factory fire.

As per updates from the police, owners of 10 small scale factories at the accident site are also responsible for the lives lost in the fire.

At least 43 people were killed after when a massive fire broke out in a factory at Anaj Mandi in the wee hours on Sunday.