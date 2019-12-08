New Delhi: In a major development to the fire incident at Delhi’s Anaj Mandi area, police on Sunday said that it arrested owner of the building Rehan and his manager Furkan. Earlier in the day, an FIR was registered against them under section 304 of Indian Penal Code.

“Owner of the building Rehan and his manager Furkan have been arrested. We are investigating the matter. From the information we have, more or less, there is no possibility of more bodies being recovered from the fire spot,” Delhi Police DCP North Monika Bhardwaj told ANI.

Delhi Police DCP North Monika Bhardwaj: Owner of the building Rehan and his manager Furkan have been arrested. We are investigating the matter. From the information we have, more or less there is no possibility of more bodies being recovered #DelhiFire pic.twitter.com/CMutI77ryo — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2019

The development comes after the Union Ministry of Home Affairs asked for a detailed report of the incident from Delhi Police and the state government.

Meanwhile expressing grief over the incident, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Sunday met the injured at the LNJP hospital here.

BJP MP from Chandni Chowk, Harsh Vardhan in a tweet said he is in touch with the local authorities over the fire incident.

“Extremely saddened at the fire incident that took place in my parliamentary constituency earlier today. I am constantly in touch with the local administration,” he had said earlier.

Other prominent leaders, who expressed grief over the incident, include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal among others.

As per the latest update, over 43 people have been killed in the fire incident that broke out at a factory in Anaj Mandi on Rani Jhansi Road on Sunday morning. Over 16 have been injured in the incident. The injured are undergoing treatment at different hospitals in the national capital.

Nearly 62 people were rescued by the fire tenders from the spot. While 34 were declared dead at the Lok Nayak Hospital, over 9 were declared dead by the Lady Hardinge Hospital.