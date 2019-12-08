New Delhi: Hours after a massive fire that claimed the lives of 43 people in Anaj Mandi at West Delhi’s Rani Jhansi Road area, the Union Home Ministry on Sunday sought a detailed report on the tragic incident. The Home Ministry has sought a detailed report from the Delhi Police and the state government.

As per updates from the police, a short circuit could be the cause of the fire that engulfed a bag manufacturing factory in crowded grain market in west Delhi’s Rani Jhansi area.

The tragic fire incident has been termed as the second biggest tragedy in the national capital after Uphaar Cinema fire which had killed over 59 people and injured over 100 more in 1997.

As per updates, the MHA has asked the Delhi Police to submit details of the incident and the action taken thereafter and the flouting of norms regarding the fire.

Reacting to the horrific fire incident, Home Minister Amit Shah earlier in the day, expressed grief and asked the authorities concerned to provide all the help need for the victims.

“Tragic loss of precious lives in the fire accident in New Delhi. My deepest condolences with the families of those who have lost their loved ones. I pray for the early recovery of the injured. Have instructed concerned authorities to provide all possible assistance on an urgent basis,” Shah said in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief over the fire incident and wished a speedy recovery for the injured.

“The fire in Delhi’s Anaj Mandi on Rani Jhansi Road is extremely horrific. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. Wishing the injured a quick recovery. Authorities are providing all possible assistance at the site of the tragedy,” PM Modi said.

The tragic fire incident has so far claimed 43 people, most of them are children in the age group of 14 to 20, and over a dozen others have been injured in the incident.

The people who have lost their lives are mostly from Bihar and other neighbouring states and they were sleeping in the factory when the fire broke out at 5 AM. As per updates, more than 63 people have been rescued and shifted to nearby hospitals such as Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital and Lady Harding Hospital.