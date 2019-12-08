













Load More

New Delhi: At least 35 people have died as massive fire broke out at a six-storey factory in the Anaj Mandi on Rani Jhansi Road here on Sunday. Over 30 fire tenders have been pressed to the spot to douse the fire and to carry out rescue operations. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Reports claimed that 50 people have been rescued so far and they are undergoing treatment at LNJP hostpital. Some of the injured have also been admitted to the Safdarjung hospital.As per the reports of news agency PTI, around 20 people were trapped inside the building when the fire broke out early morning. A call about the fire was received at 5:22 am.

“A fire broke out in a 600 sq feet plot. It was very dark inside. It is a factory where school bags, bottles and other materials were kept”, Deputy Fire Chief Officer Sunil Choudhary said.

He added that 20-25 labourers were sleeping inside when the incident happened. “We have so far sent 15 people to the LNJP hospital for medical aid. While some of them were injured, others had fainted”, Choudhary informed.

V v tragic news. Rescue operations going on. Firemen doing their best. Injured are being taken to hospitals. https://t.co/nWwoNB4u3Q — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 8, 2019

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal expressed grief over the incident. He tweeted,”Very very tragic news. Rescue operations going on. Firemen doing their best. Injured are being taken to hospitals.”

