    Delhi Anaj Mandi Fire LIVE: BJP working president JP Nadda also expressed his condolences to the families of deceased. “Extremely anguished by the loss of lives in fire tragedy at Anaj Mandi, Rani Jhansi Road, Delhi. My thoughts are with bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly. Have asked BJP karykartas (workers) to provide all possible assistance to those affected”, tweeted Nadda.

    Delhi Anaj Mandi Fire LIVE: “I express my deepest condolences to the family of the dead and wish the injured well soon,” says Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
    Delhi Anaj Mandi Fire LIVE: “The fire in Delhi’s Anaj Mandi on Rani Jhansi Road is extremely horrific. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. Wishing the injured a quick recovery. Authorities are providing all possible assistance at the site of the tragedy”, PM Modi tweeted.

    Delhi Anaj Mandi Fire LIVE: “Rescue operations are going on. Injured are being taken to hospitals”, informed Delhi CM Kejriwal on Twitter.

    Delhi Anaj Mandi Fire LIVE: Have instructed concerned authorities to provide all possible assistance on urgent basis, said Union Minister Amit Shah. He also prayed for the early recovered of the injured.

    Delhi Anaj Mandi Fire LIVE: It is a tragic incident. Investigation will be conducted and action will be taken against whoever is responsible for it, said Delhi Minister Imran Hussain

New Delhi: At least 35 people have died as massive fire broke out at a six-storey factory in the Anaj Mandi on Rani Jhansi Road here on Sunday. Over 30 fire tenders have been pressed to the spot to douse the fire and to carry out rescue operations. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Reports claimed that 50 people have been rescued so far and they are undergoing treatment at LNJP hostpital. Some of the injured have also been admitted to the Safdarjung hospital.As per the reports of news agency PTI, around 20 people were trapped inside the building when the fire broke out early morning. A call about the fire was received at 5:22 am.

“A fire broke out in a 600 sq feet plot. It was very dark inside. It is a factory where school bags, bottles and other materials were kept”,  Deputy Fire Chief Officer Sunil Choudhary said.

He added that 20-25 labourers were sleeping inside when the incident happened. “We have so far sent 15 people to the LNJP hospital for medical aid. While some of them were injured, others had fainted”, Choudhary informed.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal expressed grief over the incident. He tweeted,”Very very tragic news. Rescue operations going on. Firemen doing their best. Injured are being taken to hospitals.”