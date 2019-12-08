New Delhi: Delhi Home Minister Satyendra Jain on Sunday hailed a firefighter, who saved 11 people from the massive fire that engulfed the bag and paper factory in Anaj Mandi at Rani Jhansi Road area here. Rajesh Shukla was reportedly the first fireman to enter the six-storey building. He was also injured while carrying out the rescue operation.

“Fireman Rajesh Shukla is a real hero. He was the first fireman to entered the fire spot and he saved around 11 lives. He did his job till the end despite of his bone injuries. Salute to this brave hero,” Jain tweeted. He also shared his picture with Shukla.

Fireman Rajesh Shukla is a real hero. He was the first fireman to entered the fire spot and he saved around 11 lives. He did his job till the end despite of his bone injuries. Salute to this brave hero. pic.twitter.com/5aebB2XLUd — Satyendar Jain (@SatyendarJain) December 8, 2019

Earlier in the day, a total of 43 people were killed and dozens were injured after a massive fire broke out at the the bag and paper factory in West Delhi’s Rani Jhansi Road area. The casualty figure is feared to increase.

The people who died in the fire were labourers. Reports claimed that they were sleeping in the factory when the fire broke out at 5 AM today. The Fire Department said that they received a call around 5.22 a.m. and 25 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained but the fire officials said it could be a short circuit.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who visited the victims in the hospital, described the incident as “tragic” and said firemen were doing their best.