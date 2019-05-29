New Delhi: The Delhi Government has approved 10% reservation for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in government jobs. (Also read: 10% Quota Will Not Impact Existing Reservation Benefits For Dalits, Says PM)

With this, Delhi joins states like Bihar, Gujarat, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh which have already implemented the 10% quota for those poor who belong to upper castes.

In January this year, the Centre had made a provision for a reservation to the EWS by bringing the 124th amendment in the Constitution.

This quota is over and above the 50 per cent reservation enjoyed by the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and the Other Backward Classes, taking the total reservation to 60 per cent.

In January this year, the Rajya Sabha passed the bill granting 10% quota, after hours of debate. The bill seeks to amend Article 15 of the Constitution, by adding a clause which allows states to make “special provision for the advancement of any economically weaker sections of citizens”.

These “special provisions” relate to “admission to educational institutions, including private educational institutions, whether aided or unaided by the state, other than the minority educational institutions”.

The bill fixes an annual income of less than Rs 8 lakh and not owning more than five acres of agricultural land as criteria for defining an economically weaker section in the general category for availing of the reservation in educational institutions as well as government jobs.

It does not provide for quota for those owning a flat of 1000 square feet or more, land of 100 sq yards in notified municipality area and 200 yards in the non-notified area.