Delhi AQI today: Air quality nears 300 in several areas, Narela, Jahangirpuri, RK Puram among most polluted areas; Check IMD forecast

Delhi is expected to record a maximum temperature of around 33°C on October 24, while air pollution remains a concern across the capital. The city's AQI was recorded at 224 on Friday, placing it in the 'poor' category, with several monitoring stations reporting elevated pollution levels on Saturday morning.

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An anti-smog gun truck sprays water on a road near India Gate to curb dust pollution amid vehicular traffic (PTI image)

Delhi residents can expect warm afternoons and relatively cool mornings as the national capital moves further into the autumn season. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast partly cloudy skies for Saturday, with the maximum temperature likely to settle around 33 degrees Celsius and the minimum at 19 degrees Celsius.

While temperatures remain typical of late October, deteriorating air quality is emerging as a major concern. Pollution levels have remained elevated across several parts of Delhi, prompting renewed attention to the health risks associated with breathing polluted air.

Delhi weather today: Temperature and forecast

According to the IMD’s local weather forecast, Delhi is expected to record a maximum temperature of around 33 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 19 degrees Celsius on October 24. Skies are likely to remain partly cloudy, and the department has not issued a weather warning for the day.

The weather is expected to remain largely stable over the next few days. The IMD forecast indicates that the maximum temperature could remain around 33 degrees Celsius on Sunday, October 25, before easing slightly in the following days.

Night temperatures are likely to remain between 17 and 19 degrees Celsius through the coming week. This means residents may continue to experience a noticeable difference between daytime warmth and cooler conditions in the early morning and late evening.

Delhi AQI today: Air quality remains poor

Air pollution continues to be a key concern for Delhi. The government’s Delhi AQI dashboard recorded an AQI of 224 in its latest displayed reading for Friday, October 23, placing the city’s air in the ‘poor’ category. The dashboard showed that 56 out of 60 monitoring stations were reporting data at that time.

Data from the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology’s Air Quality Early Warning System also showed elevated pollution levels at several monitoring stations during the early hours of Saturday.

At 2 am on October 24, the AQI stood at 292 in Narela, 282 in Jahangirpuri, 279 in RK Puram, 269 in Alipur and 263 in Rohini. These readings fall within the poor category, although pollution levels varied considerably across the city.

Under India’s air quality classification system, an AQI between 201 and 300 is considered poor, while readings between 301 and 400 fall into the very poor category. Prolonged exposure to poor air can cause breathing discomfort, particularly among children, older people and those with existing respiratory or heart conditions.

Why is Delhi’s air quality deteriorating?

Delhi’s air quality has worsened as the city enters the period when pollution often becomes more difficult to disperse. Transport emissions, road dust, construction activities, industrial pollution and waste burning- all contribute to the problem.

According to a report by Business Standard, Delhi recorded its first poor-air-quality day of the season earlier this week, with the daily average AQI reaching 245 on Wednesday. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) subsequently invoked Stage I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR.

Weather conditions also play a role. When winds are weak, pollutants can remain concentrated near the ground instead of dispersing quickly.

Will Delhi get any relief from pollution?

The IMD’s local forecast indicates partly cloudy conditions on October 24 and 25, with no weather warning issued for Delhi. There is no confirmed indication in this forecast of widespread rainfall that would provide immediate relief from pollution.

The Air Quality Early Warning System has indicated that poor air quality could continue to affect parts of the capital. However, the actual AQI may change throughout the day depending on wind speed, atmospheric conditions and emissions.

For the latest readings, residents can check the official Delhi AQI dashboard and the IMD Delhi weather forecast.