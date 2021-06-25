New Delhi: A Supreme Court panel has noted that the Delhi government demanded four times more oxygen than what was needed during the second wave of Covid-19. The conclusion came from the oxygen auditor committee which was set up by the Court last month amid the ongoing second wave of pandemic and a severe shortage of oxygen faced by the capital. Also Read - Delhi Unlock: Gyms Across National Capital Likely to Reopen From Next Week | Details Here

“Delhi government exaggerated the oxygen requirement for the city by more than four times between April 25 & May 10. Supply of excess oxygen to Delhi could have triggered a crisis in its supply to 12 high caseload states, the report stated.

“4 hospitals-Singhal Hospital, Aruna Asif Ali Hospital, ESIC Model Hospital & Liferay Hospital had claimed extremely high oxygen consumption with few beds & claims appeared to be erroneous, leading to extremely skewed info & significantly higher oxygen requirement,” the report further stated.

Delhi suffered a severe oxygen crisis in April-May as cases rose to an all-time high. Several hospitals had sent out SOS messages about depleting oxygen supplies at their medical facilities and some hospitals had even lost patients due to the crisis situation.

Taking cognisance of the matter, the Delhi High Court had asked the Centre as to why Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra were given more oxygen than they asked for while Delhi’s allocation was not increased as per the request of the AAP government.

Later, Supreme Court directed the Centre to give Delhi “at least 700 tonnes of oxygen every day, as requested by the Kejriwal government” to meet the demands of the Covid patients. “You will have to give 700 MT oxygen to Delhi,” a bench comprising Justices D.Y. Chandrachud and M.R. Shah had told the union government.