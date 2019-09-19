New Delhi: Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Thursday disqualified former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Alka Lamba, days after she switched to the Congress party.

The decision was taken after the AAP legislator Saurabh Bharadwaj filed a petition confirming that the Chandni Chowk MLA recently joined the Congress. Lamba became the fifth rebel AAP MLA to be disqualified, leaving vacant the Chandi Chowk Assembly seat, from where she contested.

“Alka Lamba, the Respondent in this case, an elected Member of the Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, elected from Chandni Chowk (Assembly Constituency No. 20) has become subject to disqualification under Paragraph 2 (1) (a) of the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution,” Bhardwaj said in his statement.

Disgruntled MLA Alka Lamba had quit AAP on the accusation that Chief Minister Kejriwal had imposed a resignation of her on Twitter. She further alleged that Aam Aadmi Party had become ‘Khas Aadmi Party’.

Earlier, former AAP MLAs Kapil Mishra, Sandeep Kumar, Anil Bajpai, and Devendra Sehrawat were already disqualified under the anti-defection law.