New Delhi: With an aim to retain power in national capital, Aam Aadmi Party convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal made a slew of promises to Delhhites on Sunday. From providing quality education to every child to free electricity, the Chief Minister vowed to make Delhi a world class city in his next tenure.

“I am giving 10 guarantees to the city. In the guarantee card, I am assuring that the free schemes we announced in this tenure will continue in the next five years. These are big guarantees and will take time to be implemented,” the Chief Minister told the voters while releasing the guarantee card.

He also signed the card after announcing the guarantees, saying “he will fulfil these promises in the next five years.”

Here’s a look at Kejriwal’s promises that could attract voters’ attention in the upcoming elections:

24 hours uninterrupted electricity: The first ‘guarantee’ by the Chief Minister is about electricity, promising continuation of 24 hours uninterrupted power supply and 200 units of free electricity for all.

“The city will be freed from the web of wires and electricity will reach each household through an underground cable,” the guarantee card says.

24-hour pure drinking water: Kejriwal also assured 24-hour pure piped drinking water to each house in the next five years and said the scheme of providing 20,000 liters of free water will continue.

World-class education: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also assured good education for every child born in Delhi till graduation.

Better health facilities: It (good health) was AAP chief’s fourth guarantee. “There will be free health care for all. More Mohalla clinics and polyclinics will be set up,” he promised.

Transport facility: The Chief Minister also vowed to provide ‘biggest and cheapest’ transport facility for the city. Speaking at the presser, Kejriwal asserted that the free bus travel for women, which was started last year will continue, if his party comes to power on Feb 11. On the lines of free bus travel for women, students’ travel will also be made free, the AAP chief assured.



Pucca houses for people living in slums: Under the ‘Jahan Jhuggi Wahin Makan’ scheme, the Delhi CM also promised to give ‘pucca’ houses to people living in slums.

Mohalla marshals for women’s safety: Kejriwal also promised to make the city safer for women. There will also be Mohalla marshals for women’s safety.

Clean, Shining Delhi in next 5 years: The Aam Aadmi Party also promsied to make Delhi clean and shining by making it garbage-free in the next five years.

Pollution Free Delhi: With a guarantee of planting two crore trees in the capital city, Kejriwal promised to fight and control pollution in Delhi. It also includes a promise to clean the Yamuna river. “I will make sure each one of you can take a dip in the Yamuna,’ Kejriwal vowed.

At last he promised road, water supply, sewer, CCTV and mohalla clinics for the unauthorised colonies

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party is expected to release its manifesto in the next 10 days. “This is not a manifesto. The manifesto will have more things”, Kejriwal told reporters today.

Earlier the party had said that its manifesto will be prepared in consultation with people and ideas on making the city clean and tackling the problem of traffic congestion would find prominent place in the document.

The Aam Aadmi Party, which won 67 of the 70 seats in 2015, has decided to fight this election in collaboration with election strategist Prashant Kishor’s consultancy firm I-PAC.