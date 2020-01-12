New Delhi: For the upcoming Delhi Assembly election, over 37 per cent of new voters in Persons with Disability (PwD) category have been added in comparison to last year’s general election.

According to the latest figures compiled by the office of Chief Electoral Officer, a total of 55,823 PwD voters are registered in the electoral roll as on January 6, 2020, for the Assembly Election 2020,

In the Lok Sabha election, 2019, the number of PwD voters was 40,532. This is a net increase of 15,291 voters (37.72 per cent).

The PwD voters are categorised under – Visually Impaired, Speech/Hearing Disabled, Locomotor Disabled and Other Disability. The number of voters in each of these categories has increased, reflecting a higher registration of PwD voters in the electoral process of NCT of Delhi.

Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh said his office has initiated special measures to facilitate participation of PwD voters including facilities of ramps, wheelchairs, volunteers, Braille voter kits and sign language at the polling stations, pick and drop facility on polling day and postal ballot option for those who cannot come to the polling stations due to severe disability.

Delhi is going to polls on January 8, and the results will come out on January 11.

Delhi Assembly’s term ends on February 22 and a new government must be in place before that date. Political strategist Prashant Kishor’s IPAC is managing the campaigning for AAP.

(With IANS inputs)