New Delhi: In the lead-up to Delhi assembly election slated to be held on February 8, all three parties– AAP, BJP and Congress– will on Thursday give a final push to their campaigns to woo voters. Today is the last day of campaigning and the deadline is 6 PM.

From the BJP, top leaders such as Amit Shah, JP Nadda and Manoj Tiwari will conduct roadshows, and address public rallies and meetings, said a report. (For Delhi election coverage, click here)

On Wednesday, Home Minister Amit Shah and other BJP leaders addressed public meetings in Kondli, Trilokpuri, Krishna Nagar and Gandhi Nagar. BJP president JP Nadda conducted two roadshows in Adarsh Nagar and Trinagar.

Leaving no stone unturned, Aam Aadmi Party Chief Arvind Kejriwal held a roadshow in his constituency seat New Delhi yesterday. Other AAP leaders held roadshows in Chhatarpur, Mehrauli and Kalkaji.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed a public meeting in Kondli. Further, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi addressed a rally at Matia Mahal.

Notably, Delhi will vote in a single-phase election on February 8. The results will be announced on February 11.

Meanwhile, a new concept of absentee voters has been introduced for Delhi polls this time which enables those voters to take part in polls who are not able to come to polling stations due to physical circumstances or unavoidable reasons. The PWDs and senior citizens above 80 years can either vote in person or vote through postal ballot.

In the 2015 assembly elections, Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party had bagged 67 of the total 70 seats.