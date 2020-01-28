New Delhi: Timarpur is one of the 70 constituencies in Delhi, and is mostly known for housing many government colonies. Timarpur comes under North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency and will go to polls on February 8, alongside other assembly seats.

This assembly elections, Timarpur will see a tight contest between the AAP’s Dilip Pandey and the BJP’s Surendra Singh Bittu. The Congress has fielded Amar Lata Sangwan from Timarpur seat.

In the 2015 assembly election, AAP’s Pankaj Pushkar had won the seat. From NDA, Smt. Rajni Abbi had contested from the seat while from the Congress, Surender Pal Singh was in the fray. This year, AAP had dropped Pankaj Pushkar from the seat, he had won the seat in the previous election; Dilip Pandey has been chosen in his place for the upcoming polls.

There are a total of 1,88,992 electors in Timarpur, of which females are 84,942 and males, 1,04,030. There are 20 people from the third gender.

Notably, Delhi will vote in a single-phase election on February 8. The results will be announced on February 11.

Meanwhile, a new concept of absentee voters has been introduced for Delhi polls this time which enables those voters to take part in polls who are not able to come to polling stations due to physical circumstances or unavoidable reasons. The PWDs and senior citizens above 80 years can either vote in person or vote through postal ballot.

In the 2015 assembly elections, Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party had bagged 67 of the total 70 seats.