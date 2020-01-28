New Delhi: Janakpuri is an Assembly constituency in Delhi which, along with nine other Assembly constituencies, makes the West Delhi Lok Sabha seat, which is currently held by BJP leader Parvesh Verma. (Click here for all Delhi Assembly Election 2020 news).

This seat, which is currently held by the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), whose candidate Rajesh Rishi, won from here in 2015. He is, in fact, only the second-ever MLA from Janakpuri as the seat was won for the first five Delhi Assembly polls (1993, 1998, 2003, 2008, 2013) by senior BJP leader and current Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi.

Janakpuri, in fact, can be termed as a high-profile constituency as while the AAP has repeated its MLA Rajesh Rishi for the upcoming polls, BJP and Congress have fielded from here their spokespersons Ashish Sood and Radhika Khera respectively.

However, it is the incumbent MLA Rajesh Rishi who can be termed as the frontrunner as he defeated Jagdish Mukhi to win this seat, in 2015.

The total number of eligible voters in this constituency is 1,73,907 out of which 80,939 voters are female. The voter turnout was from here was 64.81% in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, and 71.44% in the 2015 Assembly elections.

The casting of votes for all 70 seats of the Delhi Assembly will take place in a single phase on February 8. Counting of votes and result declaration will take place on February 11.