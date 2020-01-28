New Delhi: Hari Nagar, which falls under the West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, is among the 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi. It is also among the ten Assembly constituencies which together make up the West Delhi Lok Sabha seat, the other nine being Uttam Nagar, Rajouri Garden, Madipur, Tilak Nagar, Janakpuri, Vikaspuri, Dwarka, Matiala and Najafgarh. (Click here for all Delhi Assembly Election 2020 news).

Notably, Hari Nagar is currently held by the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), whose candidate Jagdeep Singh won this seat for two consecutive Assembly polls-2013 and 2015. Before that, it was the BJP’s Harsharan Singh Balli, who held this seat for four consecutive Assembly polls, from the first in 1993 to the fourth in 2008.

This time, however, the AAP has fielded Rajkumari Dhillon while the Congress’ candidate is Surender Setia. The BJP candidate from this seat, meanwhile, is its Delhi spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, who manages to keep himself in the news more often than not. An internet favourite, Bagga was heavily trolled on social media when his name didn’t figure in the first list of 57 candidates announced by the saffron party.

However, it was he who had the last laugh, as he made the cut in the second and final list, announced by the BJP as its Hari Nagar candidate.

The single-phase Delhi Assembly Election will take place on February 8. Counting of votes and declaration of result is scheduled for February 11.