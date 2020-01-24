New Delhi: One of the 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi, Patel Nagar is also one among several constituencies that together make up the New Delhi Lok Sabha seat which is currently held by BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi. (Click here for all Delhi Assembly Election 2020-related news)

A Scheduled Caste (SC) constituency, its current MLA is Hazari Lal Chauhan of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). However, for this year’s Assembly polls, the party has chosen to field a new candidate in the form of Raaj Kumar Anand who will be pitted against Pravesh Ratan of the BJP and former Union Minister Krishna Tirath of the Congress, who, incidentally contested the 2015 polls as a BJP candidate and lost to Hazari Lal Chauhan.

In 2013 too, the seat was won by an AAP candidate, Veena Anand. However, for three consecutive Assembly polls before that, i.e 1998, 2003 and 2008, the seat was won by the Congress. While Rama Kant Goswami won the seat in 1998 and 2003, Rajesh Lilothia won in 2008. The BJP, meanwhile, has held this seat only once, with Mewa Ram Arya winning from here in 1993, in what was the very first Delhi Assembly Election.

The Patel Nagar constituency has 1,71,077 voters in total out of whom 77,625 are females while two are transgender voters.

The single-phase Delhi Assembly Election will take place on February 8. Counting of votes will be done and the result declared on February 11.