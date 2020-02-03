New Delhi: With just a few days left for the Delhi Assembly Election 2020, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party is likely to release its election manifesto on Tuesday. An announcement to this effect was made by Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said on Monday.

The development comes after the Congress and the BJP released their respective election manifesto with the promise to give all-round development to the national capital.

Saying that his party is keeping the focus on work for the election, Sanjay Singh said he unveiled the new slogan of the party and its strategy for the last leg.

He further added that in the last three days of campaigning, 500 members of its various frontal organisations will hold 15,000 meetings at various constituencies.

“We will use the slogan ‘Acche honge paanch saal – Delhi mein toh Kejriwal’ for the last leg of the campaign,” Singh added.

The BJP on January 31 released its manifesto. It was released by senior party leaders and Union Ministers including Nitin Gadkari, Prakash Javadekar, Harsh Vardhan and Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari.

However, the Congress on February 2 released its poll manifesto and promised to provide a cashback of 30 paise on saving per litre of water under the free 20,000 litres limit.

“Pani Bachao, Paisa Kamao: INC will launch a flagship water tariff scheme whereby a cashback will be provided to households conserving water. If any household has used less than the free 20,000 litres of water, then proportional cashback will be provided on the water bill,” the manifesto read.