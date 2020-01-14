New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday released its list of candidates for all 70 seats who are set to fight the battle for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. Notably, the capital city will go to polls on February 8 while the counting of votes is scheduled for February 11.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is all set to contest from New Delhi constituency, while Deputy CM Manish Sisodia is going to contest from Patparganj Assembly seat. Interestingly, Kejriwal is likely to face BJP’s Kapil Mishra, who was once a Cabinet Minister and a close aide of the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, the Kejriwal-led party has fielded candidate Vinay Sharma from Dwarka in place of Adarsh Shastri, grandson of Lal Bahadur Shastri, who had left his high profile job at Apple Inc. to join the politics with AAP.