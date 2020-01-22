New Delhi: Located in South district of Delhi, Deoli comes under the South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. As per the voter list of 2019, there are 230811 electorates and 210 polling stations in this constituency.

The Deoli Assembly Constituency is currently held by Prakash Jarwal of Aam Aadmi Party, who is up against Arvind Kumar of BJP and Rajesh Chauhan of Congress. The youngest candidate of Aam Aadmi Party, Jarwal has been embroiled in a lot of controversies.

In 2017, Jarwal was booked for molesting and harassing a woman who was allegedly a member of the Rashtravadi Janata Party and in 2018, he was arrested for assaulting Delhi chief secretary Anshu Prakash at the residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

In the elections held in 2015, Jarwal beat Arvind Kumar of BJP and got 70.61 percent of the votes. In 2013 too, he emerged victorious after defeating Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Shri Lal Pradhan. In 2008, Congress had won the seat and Arwinder Singh was elected as the MLA.

Voting for the Delhi Assembly elections will be held on February 8, 2020 and the result will be announced after votes are counted on February 11.

As per the data shared by the Election Commission, a total of 1,46,92,136 voters have been registered this year. Of the total number of voters in Delhi 80,55,686 are male and 66,35,635 female voters.