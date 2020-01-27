New Delhi: The national capital is gearing up to cast its vote in the single-phase Assembly Election, which will take place on February 8. One of the 70 constituencies to cast its vote will be Moti Nagar, which is a part of the New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. The current Lok Sabha MP from the New Delhi constituency is BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi. (Click here for all Delhi Assembly Election 2020 related news)

The Moti Nagar Assembly constituency currently has the ruling Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Shiv Charan Goel as its MLA. Goel, who has been fielded from this constituency yet again by his party defeated BJP’s former three-time MLA from this seat, Subhash Sachdeva, who, too, has once again been fielded from here by the saffron party.

The Congress candidate from this seat, meanwhile, is Ramesh Kumar Popli.

This Assembly constituency has in the past been represented by the likes of former Delhi Chief Minister Madan Lal Khurana, who passed away in October 2018. Khurana won from this seat in the first Delhi Assembly Election in 1993 but lost it five years later. He regained this seat in the 2003 Assembly polls; in a 2004 by-poll, Sachdeva became the MLA from here and held this seat for two consecutive Assembly polls: 2008 and 2013.

There are a total of 1,75,559 voters in this constituency out of whom 76,041 are females.

The counting of votes for these polls will take place on February 11. The result will be declared on the same day.