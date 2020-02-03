New Delhi: At a time when the number of shooting incidents is increasing in the national capital at protest sites, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday accused his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal of not giving protection to the people of Delhi and said the latter has become ‘toy’ in the hands of anti-social and anti-India elements.

“He obstructed the development of Delhi. And knowingly and unknowingly, he became a toy in the hands of anti-social and anti-India elements,” Adityanath said in the rally.

He said this while addressing a rally in Vikaspuri in West Delhi. He further added that the Delhi CM is not concerned about key developmental issues of the national capital.

“Kejriwal is not bothered about key issues such as providing clean drinking water but is concerned about Shaheen Bagh, the anti-citizenship amendment act protest site,” Adityanath said.

While addressing another election rally in Uttam Nagar in West Delhi, Adityanath said Kejriwal has intentionally played with the emotions of the people of Delhi for the past five years.

Adityanath also accused Kejriwal of extending a hand of sympathy to elements who shout anti-India slogans in Jawaharlal Nehru University during protests.