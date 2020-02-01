New Delhi: With just a few days left for the Delhi Assembly Election 2020, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday addressed a poll rally in the national capital and accused the AAP-led Kejriwal government of feeding the protesters at Shaheen Bagh.

“The Arvind Kejriwal government is supplying biryani to protesters at Shaheen Bagh,” the UP CM said while addressing a poll rally in Delhi.

While addressing a poll rally in Narela, Delhi, he said that people speaking the language of Pakistan are creating disorder in the society.

“The enemies of India, who speak the language of Pakistan, are creating disorder by protesting everywhere. Protests against CAA ad a Pakistani minister releasing a statement in favour of Kejriwal, it all looks linked,” he said.

UP CM & BJP leader, Yogi Adityanath in Narela, Delhi: Enemies of India, who speak the language of Pakistan are creating disorder by protesting everywhere. Protests against CAA & a Pakistani minister releasing a statement in favour of Kejriwal, it all looks linked. #DelhiElections pic.twitter.com/fFXxzmvB7h — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2020

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister had warned to seize the properties of people who are involved in vandalism and damaging public property. He had said this while addressing a rally in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Kanpur.

“These people do not have the courage to participate in the protests themselves. They know if they indulge in vandalism, their property will be seized. Now what have they done?,” Adityanath had said.

“They started making the women sit at roads. The children have been made to sit. It’s such a big crime that the men are sleeping under the quilt and the women are made to sit at roads. It is shameful,” he said.

The statement from the chief minister had come after women at several places, including in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh and in Lucknow, have been leading the protest against the law, alleging it is discriminatory and fearing it targets the Muslim community.

Apart from Adityanath, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP national president JP Nadda are also addressing two public rallies each in the national capital on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is holding roadshows at Najafgarh and Bijwasan. The Delhi Assembly Election 2020 will be held on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11.