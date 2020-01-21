New Delhi: Jan Janayak Party (JJP) chief Dushyant Chautala, whose party aided the BJP in Haryana to secure victory in the assembly polls, on Monday refused to back the saffron party in the upcoming Delhi Assembly Elections as it is unwilling to field candidates “on a new symbol on such a short notice”.

Notably, JJP’s announcement comes less than a day after another BJP ally Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) withdrew itself from contesting the Delhi polls over differences in views regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act and nationwide NRC. The Akalis were also unconvinced due to disagreements over seat-sharing.

“We won’t field candidates in Delhi polls since the symbol is a very important issue. We had requested Election Commission to give key or slippers as a symbol… these were given to another organisation. In such a situation, JJP has decided not to contest,” the JJP said at a press conference.

Unlike the Akalis, the JJP had nothing against the Citizenship law and said that “whosoever has read the new law” would not believe citizenship will be taken away from any individual.

Yesterday, SAD spokesperson Manjinder Singh Sirsa had announced its withdrawal in a press conference alleging that the amendment to Citizenship Act was supposed to include people from all religions.

“Shiromani Akali Dal also believes that the National Register of Citizens should not be implemented. We welcomed the CAA but we never demanded that anyone religion be excluded from this Act,” Sirsa said and added that the party was against laws, like the NRC, “which makes people stand in queues and prove their credentials”.

Earlier in the day, the BJP released its final list of contestants and named Sunil Yadav as its New Delhi candidate, against Aam Aadmi Party’s Arvind Kejriwal.

The national capital goes to polls on February 8, anticipating a tough battle between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BJP, with the Congress also eyeing to pave itself in. The counting of votes is scheduled to take place on February 11.