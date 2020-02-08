New Delhi: Delhi will finally cast its vote on Saturday in what is a single-phase Assembly Election, two days after a bitter poll campaign came to an end. Voting for all 70 constituencies will begin at 8 AM amid tight security across the city. (Click here for full coverage of Delhi Assembly Election 2020)

While it will be a triangular contest between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress, the real fight is between the former two, with the AAP expected by many to cruise to a comfortable win.

The AAP currently has a whopping 67 seats in the Delhi Assembly courtesy its win in the previous Assembly polls here, in 2015. The remaining three seats are with the BJP while Congress drew a blank in the 2015 polls.

Saturday’s polling comes amid ongoing protests in the city against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The protests, which started in December, witnessed violence initially but have since turned peaceful with several women-led sit-ins, particularly in Shaheen Bagh, taking place across the city. Shaheen Bagh, in fact, has become the biggest poll issue, what with the protesters occupying a key road, which connects Delhi to Noida, for nearly two months now. A series of controversial videos have also emerged from the site, prompting the BJP to term the protests as ‘anti-national.’

Many top BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath etc. have targeted the Shaheen Bagh protesters in their election speeches.

Counting of votes for the Delhi Assembly Election will take place on February 11. The result will be announced on the same day.