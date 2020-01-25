New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s candidate from Hari Nagar for the upcoming Delhi Assembly Election 2020, Tajinder Bagga, has claimed that his campaign song video was released before even he filed his nomination and that it has only been re-posted now. Notably, this came after he was issued a notice by the Returning Officer over his campaign song video.

Pal has also been directed to state, within 48 hours, why the expenditure for his campaign song shouldn’t be computed and added to his election expenses. Notably, if the reply is not furnished within the due time, then the decision of the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) will be final on the subject, the notice stated.

“This song was released before my nomination and has only been re-posted now. I respect the Election Commission and our lawyers are replying to them,” Bagga told news agency ANI.

Bagga started his career with activism by forming an outfit called ‘Bhagat Singh Kranti Sena’. He is also accused of beating lawyer and then AAP leader Prashant Bhushan for his radical views on Kashmir.

Delhi will go to polls on February 8, and the counting of votes will take place on February 11. Bagga is contesting against AAP’s Princess Dhillon and Congress’s Surender Sethi.

AAP is hoping to retain power this Delhi election, while the BJP is not leaving any stone unturned to unseat AAP from the power.