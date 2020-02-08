New Delhi: Alka Lamba, the Congress party’s candidate from Chandni Chowk constituency slapped an Aam Aadmi Party worker at a polling booth after he allegedly passed some comments on her son.

News agency ANI has tweeted a video of the incident wherein Lamba, a former AAP leader can be seen getting into an ugly spat with the AAP worker in front of the polling booth number 126 in Majnu Ka Tila.

Later, police officials present at the scene had to intervene to control the situation.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH Delhi: Scuffle breaks out between AAP and Congress workers near Majnu ka Teela, Congress candidate Alka Lamba tries to slap an AAP worker. AAP leader Sanjay Singh has said the party will complain to Election Commission. #DelhiElections2020 (note: abusive language) pic.twitter.com/l5VriLUTkF — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2020

Lamba had severed ties with AAP after months of tussle with party’s top leadership.On September 19, Lamba was disqualified from the Delhi Assembly by Speaker Ram Niwas Goel. The decision was taken after the AAP legislator Saurabh Bharadwaj filed a petition confirming that the Lamba recently joined the Congress.

Earlier in the day, she exercised her franchise at polling booth number 161 at Tagore Garden Extension.

Lamba has been pitted against Prahlad Singh Sahni of Aam Aadmi Party and BJP’s Suman Gupta from Chandni Chowk constituency. She had won the Chandni Chowk seat in Delhi assembly elections on AAP ticket in 2015.