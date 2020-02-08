New Delhi: The Delhi Assembly Election is officially underway with polling currently underway in what is a single-phase Assembly Election. Voting for all the 70 constituencies began at 8 AM and will end at 6:30 PM. (Find all Delhi Assembly Election 2020 coverage here)

A total of 672 candidates across different parties, including the three major parties-the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress-are in the fray in these polls.

Another thing to watch out will be the exit polls, which will start coming in after 6:30 PM as the Election Commission (EC) in a statement, had announced a ban on exit polls on the polling day, between 8 AM-6:30 PM.

“Election Commission of India, in exercise of the powers under sub-section (1) of Section 126 of the Representation of the Peoples Act, 1951 has notified the period between 8 AM and 6:30 PM on 8 February 2020 (Saturday) as the period during which conducting any exit poll and publishing or publicising the result of exit poll by means of the print or electronic media or in any other manner shall be prohibited in the ongoing General Election to the Legislative Assembly of NCT of Delhi, 2020,” the EC’s statement said.

This is done to ensure that the predicted trends do not influence voter behaviour in any way. A number of pollsters, including Chanakya, IPSOS and Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat etc. will come out with their exit polls.

Counting of votes of the 2020 Delhi Assembly Election will be done on February 11. The result announced on the same day.