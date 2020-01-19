New Delhi: The Adarsh Nagar Assembly Constituency, one of the seventy Delhi assembly constituencies, is part of North Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. It is considered to be one of the poshest and upscale colonies in the national capital, consisting of wide roads and large markets.

The seat is currently held by Pawan Kumar Sharma of AAP. In the 2015 Delhi Assembly Election, he had defeated Ram Kishan Singhal of BJP. Pawan Kumar Sharma got 51.36 per cent of the votes.

This year, Pawan Kumar is contesting against BJP’s Ram Kishan Singhal and Congress’s Mukesh Goel.

It must be noted that Delhi will go to polls on February 8 and votes will be counted on February 11.

While the AAP and the BJP are likely to leave no stone unturned to capture the seat, the Congress is also said to be in the race.

Meanwhile, a new concept of absentee voters has been introduced for Delhi polls this time which enables those voters to take part in polls who are not able to come to polling stations due to physical circumstances or unavoidable reasons. The PWDs and senior citizens above 80 years can either vote in person or vote through postal ballot.

In the 2015 assembly elections, Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party had bagged 67 of the total 70 seats.