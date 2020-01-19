New Delhi: Burari is one of the most populated constituencies in the national capital. It is a Purvanchali-dominated Assembly constituency and is famous for all bad reasons such as crime, bad roads and lack of water and sewerage system.

Burari Assembly constituency comprises Ibrahimpur, Jahangirpuri Resettlement Colony and Nathupura and rural settlements like Mukandpur, Nangli Poona, Jagatpur, Kadipur and Mukhmelpur. Of the 3,57,331 voters, only 1,58,218 are females and the constituency has a sex ratio of 795, below the state’s gender ratio of 824.

Since the Burari Assembly seats’s formation through the delimitation process in 2008, it has elected Sanjeev Jha, a Purvanchali, of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in 2013 and 2015. In 2013, when the AAP contested elections the first time, Jha won by 10,000 votes and in 2015 he defeated Gopal Jha of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by 68,000 votes.

In 2008, Sri Krishan of the BJP had won the seat.

This year, Sanjeev Jha will be contesting against BJP’s Gopal Jha and Congress’s Jile Singh Chauhan.

Meanwhile, the area hit the headlines in July 2018 when 11 members of a family were found dead in their house, which the police termed a case of mass suicide.

It must be noted that Delhi will go to polls on February 8 and votes will be counted on February 11.