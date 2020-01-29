New Delhi: The Wazirpur seat falls under the jurisdiction of Chandi Chowk district of the Delhi Assembly that is set to go to polls on February 8. The North Delhi constituency is currently held by the Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajesh Gupta.

While the Kejriwal-led AAP has fielded Gupta to win a second term, other nominees include Dr Mahender Nagpal of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Harikishan Jindal of the Congress.

The seat, which had seen a constant tug-of-war between the Congress and the BJP from 1993 to 2013 witnessed a change in the political dynamics when AAP came into power in 2015, defeating BJP’s Mahendra Nagpal.

Wazirpur assembly seat has a total number of 1,63,100 voters of which 91,181 are male voters and 71916 females, besides 3 third gender electors.

The Wazirpur seat will go to polls on February 8 alongside the remaining 69 assembly seats in the national capital. Meanwhile, the counting of votes will be held on February 11.